House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Becomes Latest High-Profile Democrat to Back Joe Biden for President
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is supporting presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his 2020 White House bid.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
