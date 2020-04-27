Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Becomes Latest High-Profile Democrat to Back Joe Biden for President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Becomes Latest High-Profile Democrat to Back Joe Biden for President

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Becomes Latest High-Profile Democrat to Back Joe Biden for President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Becomes Latest High-Profile Democrat to Back Joe Biden for President

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is supporting presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his 2020 White House bid.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president, amid development in sexual assault claim

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday morning, becoming...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersTIMERIA Nov.WorldNewsIndependentNYTimes.com


Pelosi is latest high-profile Democrat to endorse Joe Biden

ATLANTA (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid Monday, expanding...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphRTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Miknmic96

Michelle RT @AndrewPollackFL: Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden. So you’re telling me… A woman Speaker of the House who claims to be for women's rig… 3 minutes ago

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @TruthTeamOne: @thehill Per the US Constitution: 1) Trump can't change the date of the election, only Congress can. 2) Trump's & Pence… 9 minutes ago

AnalyticalApril

April RT @Reuters: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the decision to close the House chamber and remain on extended… 13 minutes ago

chysalis01

chysalis01 RT @Elissa0100: Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House. She stands in front of the WORLD & puts on that disgusting, childish display?? He… 15 minutes ago

KristiTalmadge

Kristi L. Talmadge (I-CT) @ChrisMurphyCT Trump issued a travel ban against #China over #COVID19 on January 31st and Democrats, including Hous… https://t.co/oyflPnIADs 15 minutes ago

ryanfish55

Ryan Fish RT @CNN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, calling the former vice president "a leader who is the pers… 16 minutes ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Former VP Joe Biden https://t.co/PWfyQvvloL 17 minutes ago

SLOWIIIII

SLOWIIIII RT @hugolowell: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds just now to Trump’s comments from earlier: “I have ice cream in my freezer, I guess tha… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For President

On March 27th, Speaker Pelosi gave her official endorsement of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published
Fmr. Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid [Video]

Fmr. Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid

On Monday, Ventura tweeted that he’s “testing the waters” and if he were going to run for president, the Green party would be his first choice. He'd be up against President Donald Trump, a..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:19Published