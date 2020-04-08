Riverside Nursing Home Evacuated After Staff Doesn't Show Up A 2nd Day In A Row Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:38s - Published now Riverside Nursing Home Evacuated After Staff Doesn't Show Up A 2nd Day In A Row The patients will be taken to other medical facilities in the county. Jasmine Viel reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Boppapi RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Coronavirus: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home after employees do not show up for work, officials say… 1 minute ago Phix RT @KNX1070: More than 80 Patients Evacuated from Riverside Nursing Home, 34 Have COVID-19 https://t.co/ya30r0Ajha https://t.co/s2JLYNH9yg 1 minute ago JM RT @CorbinCarson: NOW: More than 80 seniors are being evacuated from Magnolia Nursing Home in Riverside because employees haven’t shown up… 2 minutes ago KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO More than 80 Patients Evacuated from Riverside Nursing Home, 34 Have COVID-19 https://t.co/ya30r0Ajha https://t.co/s2JLYNH9yg 3 minutes ago Mr Annuities RT @ABC7Brandi: #BREAKING now @ABC7: Residents have been evacuated from a Riverside nursing home after employees did not show up for work.… 3 minutes ago Clausell RT @KTLA: Dozens of residents moved from nursing home where employees failed to show up to care for patients 2 days in a row, Riverside Cou… 4 minutes ago Benny Blanco RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: More than 80 patients at a skilled nursing facility in Riverside are being evacuated to other healthcare locations af… 4 minutes ago Marci Rosenblum Coronavirus: Riverside County says currently available ICU beds will be at capacity next week https://t.co/S1gypucrQ2 via @mydesert 8 minutes ago