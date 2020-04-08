RealTime Weather: Another Chance For Severe Storms Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 day ago RealTime Weather: Another Chance For Severe Storms CBS 2 Meteorologist says an approaching cold front could bring strong thunderstorms, with better chances of severe weather south of I-80. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this