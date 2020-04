SEPTA Making Big Service Cuts To Help Slow Spread Of Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:55s - Published now Chandler Lutz reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEPTA Making Big Service Cuts To Help Slow Spread Of Coronavirus CENTERS MONTGOMERY COUNTY, 51ARE REPORTING POSITIVECOVID-19 CASES.WELL, SEPTA IS MAKING BIGSERVICE CUTS TO HELP SLOW THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.THOSE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECTTOMORROW.JESSICA JOINS US FROM HER HOMENOW, THIS EVENING, WITHDETAILS OF THOSE CHANGES.HEY, JESS.HI, UKEE, HELP OWE TOEVERYONE.WELL TOMORROW SEPTA'S LIFELINE SERVICE SCHEDULE GOESINTO EFFECT CLOSING MORE THANDOZEN SUBWAY STATIONS.LIMITING BUS AND TROLLEYSERVICE, AND SUSPENDING SOMEREGIONAL RAIL LINES.THIS MOVE COMES AFTER A THIRDEMPLOYEE DIED FROM THE VIRUS.TRAFFIC REPORTER, CHANDLERLUTZ, BREAKS DOWN WHAT SEPTARIDERS CAN EXPECT.COMING TO YOU FROM MY HOMESTUDIO, IT IS EASTER THEMETHIS WEEK, BUT HERE TO TALK TOYOU ABOUT BIG CHANGESHAPPENING TO SEPTA.NOW UP UNTIL NOW THEY'VE BEENOPERATING ON ESSENTIAL SERVICEONLY SCHEDULE.THEY'RE GOING TO SWITCHTHURSDAY APRIL 9 TO LIFE LINESERVICE SCHEDULE.ACROSS ALL MOVES.SO BASICALLY FOCUS ONPROVIDING ACCESS FOR ESSENTIALWORKERS TRAVELING TO THEHOSPITAL TO THE GROCERY STORESAND OTHER LIFE SUSTAININGSERVICES DURING THIS TIME.THEY'RE URGING EVERYONE TO USETO PLEASE STAY HOME IF YOU ARETRAVELING ACROSS ANY OF THEIR,THEY ASK YOU PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING, BUT ALSO WEARFACIAL COVERING.NOW, THEY WILL BE CLOSING SIXOF THE REGIONAL RAIL STATIONS.THE CHESTNUT HILL EAST ANDWEST LINES, CYNWYD LINE,NORRISTOWN, WEST TRENTON ASWELL AS WILMINGTON, NEWARKLINES, WILL BE SUSPENDED.THE MARK FRANKFORD LINE ANDBROAD STREET LINE THEY WILLCLOSE A SELECT NUMBER OFSTATIONS, FOR MARKET FRANKFORD, CHURCH, TIOGA,SUMMER SEAT, SPRING GARDENSTATION, AS WELL AS LOMBARDAND SOUTH STREET.THEY'LL ALSO SUSPEND SERVICEON THOSE LINES OVERNIGHT.MORE FOR SANITIZE TO GO CLEANTHE STATIONS AND THE VEHICLES.AIRPORT LINE WILL SWITCH FROMHOURLY TRIP TO EVERY TWO HOURSTHE HIGH-SPEED LINE WILLOPERATE ON A SATURDAY SCHEDULE, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.NOW THE BUSES, YOU WILL SEETHAT 60 CORE ROUTES WILLREMAIN.THEY ARE JUST PRIORITIZING THEROUTES THAT PROVIDE ACCESS TOTHE ESSENTIAL SERVICES, REARDOOR BOARDING AS WELL ASCAPACITY LIMITS WILL REMAIN.AFTER THE TROLLEY SELECTSTEAKSES IN CENTER CITY ANDWEST FILLLY CLOSE.OTHERWISE IT WILL OPERATESATURDAY, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK,AND OPERATE ON A SATURDAYSCHEDULE SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.NOW I KNOW THAT'S A LOT OFINFORMATION RIGHT NOW, JUSTKEEP IN MIND, TOMORROW, PATCOWILL CHANGE TO A LIFE LINEYOU WILL HAVE ALL EVERY THESEUPDATES EVERYTHING YOU NEED TOKNOW.DO YOU NEED TO TRAVEL ONCBSPHILLY.COM.FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS,"I'M CHANDLER LUTZ.ALL RIGHT, AS CHANDLER JUSTMENTIONED, STARTING TOMORROWANYONE RIDING SEPTA NEEDS TOHAVE SOME SORT AFTER FACECOVERING.WE HAVE ALL OF THE DETAILSABOUT THE LIFE LINE SERVICESCHEDULE ON OUR WEBSITE





