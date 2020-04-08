Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver

A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:33s - Published
A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver

A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver

Looking to put your skills to use to fight the pandemic?

Consider joining The Global Hack, a virtual hackathon designed to rapidly develop solutions to the coronavirus crisis.

Designer and technologist Marko Russiver shares the motivation behind a movement looking to help people build post-pandemic resilience.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of curation Helen Walters.

Recorded April 8, 2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver - https://t.co/lH8llB9AGk #LatestComments 5 minutes ago

nurdyninja

Adam McBride TED talk of the day: A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver https://t.co/w16g8lDejM 21 minutes ago

ttsuchiya

土ヤ A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver https://t.co/hSicLh800F 25 minutes ago

MoranLevy2

Moran Levy A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver https://t.co/PybVvvgx2F 36 minutes ago

onlineworkerr

Online Workerr 💻 A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver https://t.co/gLlZ7YkxV7 https://t.co/jzF0GFREU0 46 minutes ago

WEX_Global

WEX Global 2020 RT @StartUpEUAwards: On #worldhealthday we seek solutions to combat the coronavirus In this video we talk about the Pan-Eu Hackathon organ… 9 hours ago

CommonVC

commonvc Let's try to encourage people from all around the world to take part in the #global coronavirus hackathon! We have… https://t.co/oJIqakA4ZT 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.