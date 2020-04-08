A global hackathon to take on the coronavirus pandemic | Marko Russiver

Looking to put your skills to use to fight the pandemic?

Consider joining The Global Hack, a virtual hackathon designed to rapidly develop solutions to the coronavirus crisis.

Designer and technologist Marko Russiver shares the motivation behind a movement looking to help people build post-pandemic resilience.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of curation Helen Walters.

Recorded April 8, 2020)