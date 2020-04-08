Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charles and Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Charles and Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Charles and Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Charles and Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary alongside Camilla’s beloved pet dogs.

Charles and Camilla were reunited on Monday after the 72-year-old duchess came out of a 14-day self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YoungRoyalsFan

CambridgeSussexFan RT @nettyroyal: 15 HAPPY YEARS Charles & Camilla celebrate 15th anniversary with new photo as The Sun’s snapper Arthur Edwards shares his f… 3 minutes ago

_RoyalEve_

Royal Eve Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary to Charles and Camilla! I hope you are able to have lots of lovely video calls with… https://t.co/GAGyt5OmQy 5 minutes ago

TANYAOPAYNE1

TANYA OSBORN PAYNE Prince Charles Duchess Camilla pups celebrate 15th wedding anniversary https://t.co/6KUDfJpRfz 6 minutes ago

nettyroyal

NettyRoyal 15 HAPPY YEARS Charles & Camilla celebrate 15th anniversary with new photo as The Sun’s snapper Arthur Edwards shar… https://t.co/SqukH89LjV 27 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life After coronavirus scare, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary https://t.co/OgGmnmYHUA 1 hour ago

RafaelaKioteogl

Rafaela Kioteogloy RT @scobie: Love this photo of Charles and Camilla (with her dogs Bluebell and Beth!) reunited after being isolated from each other — just… 3 hours ago

bluesuezoo

Sue Zoo RT @pittgriffin: Charles & Camilla celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. For many, Charles is the doofus who married the 'People's Prin… 3 hours ago

_princeofwales

The Prince of Wales (Fan Page) RT @MajestyMagazine: Time flies as Charles and Camilla prepare to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary at Birkhall. 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.