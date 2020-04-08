Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published
PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties via video conferencing.

The meeting was called to discuss coronavirus situation in the country.

This was PM’s first meeting with political party leaders after COVID-19 outbreak.

The floor leaders of parties that have over 5MPs were invited to participate in the meeting.

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC's Sudip Sudip Bandopadhyay among others were present.

The meeting came amid indications that Centre may extend the nationwide lockdown.

Several states have favoured the extension to contain the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thesiasattv

SIASAT TV PM #Modi chairs all party meet via video conferencing on #COVID19 situation https://t.co/Osj5XjE9qi 7 hours ago

xbludger

विनोद Vinod कुमार Kumar RT @republic: WATCH: PM Modi chairs all-party meet amid Covid lockdown; Opposition attendees' list here https://t.co/6Qp809jqpv 9 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Watch: PM #Modi chairs all party meet via video conferencing on #COVID-19 situation https://t.co/mDYGCdzMUK 12 hours ago

republic

Republic WATCH: PM Modi chairs all-party meet amid Covid lockdown; Opposition attendees' list here https://t.co/6Qp809jqpv 13 hours ago

Kundan15579908

Kundan sahu RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: PM Narendra Modi chairs all party meet on #coronavirus #COVID19 crisis Follow LIVE updates: https://t.co/ugE5uG6uRa 15 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English PM Narendra Modi chairs all party meet on #coronavirus #COVID19 crisis Follow LIVE updates: https://t.co/ugE5uG6uRa 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.