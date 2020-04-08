PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties via video conferencing.

The meeting was called to discuss coronavirus situation in the country.

This was PM’s first meeting with political party leaders after COVID-19 outbreak.

The floor leaders of parties that have over 5MPs were invited to participate in the meeting.

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC's Sudip Sudip Bandopadhyay among others were present.

The meeting came amid indications that Centre may extend the nationwide lockdown.

Several states have favoured the extension to contain the spread of COVID-19.