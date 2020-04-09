Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'India will beat COVID-19': Politicians across party lines praise PM Modi

'India will beat COVID-19': Politicians across party lines praise PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:39s - Published
'India will beat COVID-19': Politicians across party lines praise PM Modi

'India will beat COVID-19': Politicians across party lines praise PM Modi

Politicians across party lines, who attended the all party meet with PM Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country have lauded his leadership.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut said that they will fight and beat COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Modi.

LJP Leader CHirag Paswan also said that all leaders appreciated the steps taken by the Modi govt to contain the spread of the virus.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.