Rep. Diana DeGette Wants FDA To Investigate Hoarding Of Certain Prescriptions Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Rep. Diana DeGette Wants FDA To Investigate Hoarding Of Certain Prescriptions DeGette says a medicine prescribed for coronavirus is taking away from those who already have a use for it. 0

