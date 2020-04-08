Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opens up to Howard Stern about legacy

Global  

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady turns 43 in August, but he told radio host Howard Stern that he doesn't think about his age, or if moving on from the Patriots will affect his legacy.

