Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:24s - Published 2 hours ago Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Calvin Neal Rob Gronkowski says he talked with Tom Brady in February about NFL return before joining Buccaneers https://t.co/Vrxu7BbHzc via @usatoday 19 seconds ago Dylan Tyson RT @SInow: Rob Gronkowski is certainly excited to reunite with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay in 2020: https://t.co/D4SstcvSKf 29 seconds ago cole hocker RT @FieldYates: WWE statement to ESPN on current WWE 24/7 Champion and new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. A possible end zone title defense… 42 seconds ago no one. RT @LeroyInsider: Hearing a wild rumor that has serious legs. Rob Gronkowski is strongly considering returning to the NFL to play for the T… 55 seconds ago Sports Illustrated Rob Gronkowski is certainly excited to reunite with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay in 2020: https://t.co/D4SstcvSKf 2 minutes ago Luis Camazon What does Rob Gronkowski's return mean for the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers? https://t.co/CmLevKl1eJ 2 minutes ago Matt Albrecht I think the people saying that the Buccaneers are gonna be among the top super bowl contenders just because they si… https://t.co/uJjBosfzoq 4 minutes ago Scott Will be great to see the Gronk again! Rob Gronkowski TRADED to Buccaneers https://t.co/anzvXAnGwT via @YouTube 5 minutes ago