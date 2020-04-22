Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers

Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chnealjr

Calvin Neal Rob Gronkowski says he talked with Tom Brady in February about NFL return before joining Buccaneers https://t.co/Vrxu7BbHzc via @usatoday 19 seconds ago

DTyson15

Dylan Tyson RT @SInow: Rob Gronkowski is certainly excited to reunite with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay in 2020: https://t.co/D4SstcvSKf 29 seconds ago

ColeHocker

cole hocker RT @FieldYates: WWE statement to ESPN on current WWE 24/7 Champion and new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. A possible end zone title defense… 42 seconds ago

amodie51

no one. RT @LeroyInsider: Hearing a wild rumor that has serious legs. Rob Gronkowski is strongly considering returning to the NFL to play for the T… 55 seconds ago

SInow

Sports Illustrated Rob Gronkowski is certainly excited to reunite with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay in 2020: https://t.co/D4SstcvSKf 2 minutes ago

Luge24

Luis Camazon What does Rob Gronkowski's return mean for the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers? https://t.co/CmLevKl1eJ 2 minutes ago

MattAlbrecht10

Matt Albrecht I think the people saying that the Buccaneers are gonna be among the top super bowl contenders just because they si… https://t.co/uJjBosfzoq 4 minutes ago

scottlsoward

Scott Will be great to see the Gronk again! Rob Gronkowski TRADED to Buccaneers https://t.co/anzvXAnGwT via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.