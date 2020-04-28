Jameis Winston to sign with New Orleans Saints

- the new orleans saints and- former tampa bay buccaneers - quarterback jameis winston... - have a history.

- part of that history includes - perhaps the most awkward- pre-game speech of all-time...- prior to a week 9 n-f-c south - clash... in 20-17.- after that 20-point loss, to th- black and gold... winston - was fined more than 12-thousand- dollars... for pushing saints - cornerback marshon lattimore.

- but now... the two sides are- choosing to re-write that - history... chalking all that- other stuff up... as water unde- the bridge.

- maybe some crab legs, in that - water... who knows... anyway...- as first reported by yahoo- sports... winston and the - saints are working to finalize - one-year deal.- after being replaced by future- hall of famer tom brady,- in tampa... winston will play - back-up to another one, in- drew brees... who just signed a- two-year, 50-million dollar - deal... last month.

- despite becoming the first- player in n-f-l history, with a- least 30- touchdowns... and 30- interceptions... during the - 20-19 - season... winston also led the- league in passing.- that makes brees and winston th- first-ever teammates... to- have thrown for at least 5,000- yards, in a single season...- with- the former having done it five- times, in his career.

- winston will presumably fill- teddy bridgewater's - traditional back-up role... wit- taysom hill serving as the- league's best swiss army knife.- 10 of winston's 88 career - interceptions have been picked- off... by seven different saint- players.-