Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

Upon the New Orleans Saints signing Jameis Winston to a one year contract, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback becomes just the first player since the 1970 NFL Merger to change teams after leading the league in passing yards the previous season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

- upon the new orleans saints - - - - signing jameis winston, to a- one-year contract... the former- tampa bay buccaneers- quarterback becomes just the- first player, since the 1970 n-- f-l merger... to change teams..- after leading the league, in- passing yards... the previous - season.

- according to e-s-p-n's field- yates... the two sides have - agreed, to a one-year deal... - worth 1.1-million dollars... an- another 3.4-million, in - available incentives.

- a far cry from the more than- 20-million dollars winston- made last year, in tampa... - where he also became the- first-ever- player... to throw for 30 - touchdowns... and 30- interceptions... in the same- season.

- in fact... saints q-b drew bree- could throw a pick, on his next- 118 passes... and would still - - - - have a lower career interceptio- rate... than winston does - currently... and that's exactly- the point.- - "well, we have a hall of fame quarterback - and a future hall of fame coach- that's very intriguing for a- young quarterback like- myself.

And also, i"ve been playing against this defense fo- the past five years, and- they continue to get better and- be dominant.

This is a super- - - - bowl contending team, and i'm - just happy to be a part of that- everyone needs to be humbled.

- everyone needs those humble - experiences, and throughout my- entire life, i started- from very humble beginnings.

So- it's definitely just another- - - - chapter in my life that i'm - going to learn from and is goin- to make me better."

- - - the first overall pick, from th- 20-15 n-f-l draft... winston is- listed- as a 250-1 favorite, to win the- league's m-v-p... according - to a forbes article.-



Recent related news from verified sources

Jameis Winston will serve as a backup in New Orleans before pursuing a starting job, a la Teddy Bridgewater

Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints are close to finalizing a 1-year deal. What does it mean...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Marcellus Wiley: Jameis was taking a shot at former HC Bruce Arians

Marcellus Wiley: Jameis was taking a shot at former HC Bruce AriansIn a recent Instagram interview, Jameis Winston made a comment that joining the New Orleans Saints QB...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Jameis was taking a shot at former HC Bruce Arians [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Jameis was taking a shot at former HC Bruce Arians

In a recent Instagram interview, Jameis Winston made a comment that joining the New Orleans Saints QB room is like a 'Harvard education'. Marcellus Wiley thinks this was a shot against Jameis' former..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:14Published
Jameis Winston to sign with New Orleans Saints [Video]

Jameis Winston to sign with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston have a history.

Credit: WXXVPublished