Jameis Winston seeking humility in New Orleans

- upon the new orleans saints - - - - signing jameis winston, to a- one-year contract... the former- tampa bay buccaneers- quarterback becomes just the- first player, since the 1970 n-- f-l merger... to change teams..- after leading the league, in- passing yards... the previous - season.

- according to e-s-p-n's field- yates... the two sides have - agreed, to a one-year deal... - worth 1.1-million dollars... an- another 3.4-million, in - available incentives.

- a far cry from the more than- 20-million dollars winston- made last year, in tampa... - where he also became the- first-ever- player... to throw for 30 - touchdowns... and 30- interceptions... in the same- season.

- in fact... saints q-b drew bree- could throw a pick, on his next- 118 passes... and would still - - - - have a lower career interceptio- rate... than winston does - currently... and that's exactly- the point.- - "well, we have a hall of fame quarterback - and a future hall of fame coach- that's very intriguing for a- young quarterback like- myself.

And also, i"ve been playing against this defense fo- the past five years, and- they continue to get better and- be dominant.

This is a super- - - - bowl contending team, and i'm - just happy to be a part of that- everyone needs to be humbled.

- everyone needs those humble - experiences, and throughout my- entire life, i started- from very humble beginnings.

So- it's definitely just another- - - - chapter in my life that i'm - going to learn from and is goin- to make me better."

- - - the first overall pick, from th- 20-15 n-f-l draft... winston is- listed- as a 250-1 favorite, to win the- league's m-v-p... according - to a forbes article.-