The Check Is In The Mail? How To Get Your Stimulus Check If You Aren't Getting A Tax Refund

Stimulus payments linked to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic are coming to millions of Americans via direct deposit this month.

However, some American taxpayers don't normally get a tax refund, so the IRS doesn't have their direct-deposit information.

If that's your situation, Business Insider reports you might have to wait several weeks or months to get paid.

The agency plans to start sending out checks around April 24th.

It intends to pay the lowest earners first.