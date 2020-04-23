Family's stimulus money is stolen

WAIT MUCH LONGER THANEXPECTED.

THEY FOUND OUT ITWAS STOLEN.

OUR SIERRAPIZARRO WENT TO WORK TO SEEWHAT CAN BE DONE TO HELP.KRYSTLE PHELPS AND HERHUSBAND HAVE TWO CHILDREN.AND TWO FUR BABIES.00:21:17;57 - 00:21:19;15"Oh, goodness!" THE $3,400STIMULUS PAYMENT THEY WEREREADY TO GET WOULD'VE GONE ALONG WAY.

PHELPS FOUND OUTSOMEONE STOLE HER IDENTITY.AND FILED HER 2019 TAXES.00:04:41;44 - 00:04:52;02"So, somebody somewhere hasyour tax refund and stimuluspayment?" "Mhm.

They onlygot a $46 tax refund becausewhat they filed is not theamount we file." HERSTIMULUS MONEY WAS DELIVEREDA WEEK AGO.

TO AN ACCOUNTSHE DOESN'T RECOGNIZE.00:07:29;04 - 00:07:41;11"That's not our bank accountnumber and we've never seenit, we've never had it withany bank.

You don't have anyother options.

Exit is theonly option out of thatpage." ONE OF THE FIRSTCALLS PHELPS MADE WAS TO HERACCOUNTANT.

00:08:31;07 -00:08:42;44 "When myaccountant was like, 'Thisjust happened to the personwho called me right beforeyou and the onlyway to correct it is to fileyour taxes and let the IRSflag your account." SOTHAT'S WHAT SHE DID.

BUTWAITING FOR THE I-R-S TOCORRECT THEISSUE COULD TAKE UP TO HALFA YEAR.

00:02:59;35 -00:03:03;07 "I try to staypositive." 00:16:15;55 -00:16:17;57 Krystle Phelps:"I don't know how they gotmy information." ITCOULD'VE LEAKED FROMANYWHERE.

AND HELP SEEMSSCARCE.

IRS Phone lines AREclosed.

00:00:08:38 -00:00:14;54 "At this time,we are unable to providelive assistance, due toreduced staff levels." THISWHILE DATA THEFTS FROM TAXPROFESSIONALS RISE.

ONLINE-- THE I-R-S WARNS OF CYBERCRIMINALS TAKING ADVANTAGEOF COVID-19.THEY URGE THE TAX COMMUNITYTO TAKE EXTRA STEPS TOSECURE INFORMATION.

WHILETHEY INVESTIGATE.

THATMEANS USING SECURITYSOFTWAREAND VIRTUAL PRIVATENETWORKS.

PHELPS SAYS SHE'LLREACH OUT TO 2-1-1EASTERN OKLAHOMA.

FOR OTHERRESOURCES.

00:01:42;34 -00:01:50;50 "Luckily, I hadsome savings.

We're livingon that.

We'll make ithalfway through May beforewe run out of money." I'MSIERRA PIZARRO.

2 WORKS FORYOU.A NEW REPORT SHOWS THEFEDERAL PROGRAM TO HELPSMALL BUSINESSES -