Coronavirus pet safety concerns

Learning more about the coronavirusã the symptoms, the rate of spread, even how it spreads.

Recent developments even show human's giving it to animals.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico.

Kristianãyou spoke to a veterinarian.

What are they saying?

They tell me there's not much evidence to show an infected animal can infect you but there's a different risk.

Earlier this week a tiger at the bronx zoo caught covid-19 from an infected zoo worker.

We asked doctor dawn alves at all about pets veterinary hospital in chico how likely it is you could infect your pet.

She says thousands of tests have been done at the veterinary reference laboritory center "idexx" and so far no positive cases.

We also asked her if your pet could give it to you.

What can happen is if a dog or cat or another animal would get the co-vid 19 virus on their coat, either from a human sneezing or coughing or being around a contaminated area that virus could remain on their fur for amount the same amount of time like cloth or clothing, so it doesn't mean they couldn't be what we call a vector, meaning that if it gets on them it could spread by you touching them and then touching your face and contaminating yourself.

Alves says the safest thing to do right now is to keep our animals away from other people and other pets.

Animal clinics are still considered essential services.

All about pets is open but they are taking extra safety measures like coming out to your car to pick up and drop off your pets.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

The usda says anyone sick with the coronavirus should minimize contact with animals until more information is known.

### school districts are working