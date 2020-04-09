lcg presser vintalators

After peaking at 571 ventilators on april 4, ventilator usage has fallen for four-straight day here in louisiana...news 1's leigha mcneil explains what some hospitals are doing to keep this number dropping standup: as sign of good news for the state of louisiana...in a press briefing gov john bel edwards says louisiana is no longer on track to run out of ventilators this week and is clear for the next two weeks..doctors here at home explain what they are doing in some cases inside the icu to get patients off of ventilators "we position the patients on their stomachs or some times on their side which is not your typical way that you would handle a patient in the unit"prone positioning is what dr. amanda logue says has been utilized in intensive care units treating covid-19 patients she says though i's not typical i's been extremely helpful "it helps increase the aeration of the longs and that has been shown to be more successful in college then in some of the other typical scenarios that we typically do't see in the icu"towards the beginning of the pandemic doctor david callecod of lafayette general says patients were being held in the icu and on the ventilators for as long as 14 days but now the've seen that number drop significantly making more beds and generators available for others in need"those patients have dropped off is it five days sooner then was typical in the beginning of this process.

I anticipate certainly state why they will have enough icu beds enough vince at this point cautiously optimistic but i think based on that model w're ok we feel like we are ok as a system"though we are seeing the numbers of hospitalizations in people on ventilators decrease mayor president josh guillory says we ca't celebrate just yet..

"we cannot we cannot be complacent we are cautiously optimistic cautiously optimistic with the numbers that we are receiving exercise social distance and standard 3 to 6 feet away 6 feet away if you can do't touch your face if you can wash your hands aggressively and often and again just exercising commonsense"standup: both dr. logue and callecod say there are surge plans in place that would immediately be in acted if needed in lafayette leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha...governor john bel edwards adding at the end of the presser that though weve seen an increase of deaths in the past 24 hours..we still could be witnessing the beginning of the coronavirus curve flattening