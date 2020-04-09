Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:13s - Published
First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

The Florida Department of Health reported Wednesday evening there are now 323 deaths in the state as a result of the coronavirus, including the first fatality in Martin County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN MARTINCOUNTY.

THE PATIENT, A 77-YEAR-OLD MAN.

IN THE MORNING,THERE'S ALSO AN EMERGENCYMEETING IN MARTIN COUNTY, TODISCUSS OPEN BOAT RAMPS ANDGOLF COURSES.

ALSO DEVELOPING,PALM BEACH COUNTY OFFICI




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gregmroscoe

GMR RT @thedailybeast: According to New York City Fire Department data obtained by The Daily Beast, first responders have reported 2,192 “dead-… 3 minutes ago

AmericnXX

Who Will Enforce the Law? First responders have reported 2,192 “dead-on-arrival” calls over the last two weeks.  NYC Is Taking Hundreds of B… https://t.co/37xPuQVafU 7 minutes ago

shargem69

iluvNY RT @ABC7NY: REST IN PEACE: New Jersey Transit has reported its first death from COVID-19. Conductor Joe Hansen was 62 and had worked for th… 35 minutes ago

geewheezie

gwheezie RT @elizabeth_joh: Very grim: “According to New York City Fire Department data obtained by The Daily Beast, first responders have reported… 50 minutes ago

5624114

Rakesh Tiwari RT @htTweets: Madhya Pradesh | First #Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar; 3 km area near Bhaktiyar Marg sealed: ANI quoting Dhar Co… 51 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Madhya Pradesh | First #Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar; 3 km area near Bhaktiyar Marg sealed: ANI quoti… https://t.co/Wc8c7MWti9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.