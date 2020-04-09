Kansas City COVID-19 survivor shares experience

424 CASES IN KANSAS CITYAND JACKSON COUNTY.A KANSAS CITY WOMAN ISHOME AFTER SPENDING AWEEK IN THE HOSPITAL -SICK WITH COVID-19.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ HAS MORE ONWHAT SHE EXPERIENCEDDURING THE ILLNESS - ANDWHAT'S NEXT FOR HER.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorthis is serious.

This is life ordeathSTACY JACKSON IS NOW ACOVID-19 SURVIVOR AFTERSPENDING MORE THAN AWEEK HOSPITALIZED.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorIt does not cherry pick who it'sgoing to attackTHE 47-YEAR-OLD MOTHERAND WIFE FROM KANSASCITY NEVER THOUGHT SHEWOULD BECOME ASTATISTIC IN THISPANDEMIC UNTIL MARCH23.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorOn this particular day, I feltreally, really bad and so Ithought it was allergies.

That'swhat I thought and by the timewe got to Thursday, I couldbarely breathe.IT LED TO HER FIRST VISITTO TRUMAN MEDICALCENTERS.DOCTORS TESTEDJACKSON FOR COVID-19AND TOLD HER TOQUARANTINE WHI THEYWAITED FOR THE RESULTS.LAST SUNDAY THOSECAME BACK POSITIVE.A DAY LATER HERCONDITION GOT WORSEAND WAS FINALLYADMITTED.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorHorrible.

I lost senses,meaning I lost the sense oftaste.

I lost the sense of smellDidn't want to eat of course,especially when the fever wasragingI couldn't distinguish what Iwas what I was drinking oreating or anything else likethat.JACKSON BELIEVES SHEGOT INFECTED AT HER JOBAS AN ACCOUNTANT ATLIBERTY HOSPITAL.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorI did not care for how we asemployees didn't have aseparate entrance from thepatients so wherever thepatients entrance were that'swas also our entrance as well.IN A STATEMENT LIBERTYHOSPITAL WROTE IN PART:Our employees can gothrough secured employee-only entrances or the sameentrances as everyone else.Precautionary prescreening isdone, and hand sanitizer isprovided.

In addition, staff isprovided with informationregularly on safe workpractices.NOW JACKSON IS BACKHOME BUT WILL USEOXYGEN FOR THE NEXTTWO MONTHS.Stacy Jackson/COVID-19 survivorI'm okay, that's what they toldme.

However, I'm still takingprecautions as though I am.

Ihave children.

And, you know,I'm going to stay to myself anddo the best I can an