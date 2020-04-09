Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Passengers from Wuhan show QR code for checks upon arrival at airport

Passengers from Wuhan show QR code for checks upon arrival at airport

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Passengers from Wuhan show QR code for checks upon arrival at airport

Passengers from Wuhan show QR code for checks upon arrival at airport

China’s Wuhan passengers have to show a QR code on their phones to get through airport checks after landing in Nantong, southern China.

In the footage captured on April 8th, 56 passengers got off the plane, presented the QR code and completed registration.

Wuhan has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and now the remaining confirmed cases in the city has reduced to less than 400.

According to the "Notice on Restoration of Civil Aviation Flights in Hubei Province" issued by National Civil Aviation, domestic flights at Wuhan Tianhe Airport has been resumed from April 8.

From April 8, Nantong Airport resumes Wuhan round-trip flights once a day.

For passengers from Wuhan, the airport has also prepared some free drinks and food.

This video was provided by local media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.