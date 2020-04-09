Global  

Woman makes quarantine life glamorous – by wearing a different ballgown every day

Woman makes quarantine life glamorous – by wearing a different ballgown every day

Woman makes quarantine life glamorous – by wearing a different ballgown every day

A woman is making quarantine life seem glamorous - by wearing a different gown every day while she works from home.

When COVID-19 lockdowns were ordered Lucy Rogers, 32, didn't have anywhere to show off the dresses she receives via the clothing subscription service Rent the Runway.

So Lucy, from the Uk but living in New York, began wearing a different one each day, while working from home.

She posts humorous images of herself in the designer garments to the Instagram site sayyestothewfhdress.

Lucy dons her fine gowns while making coffee, cleaning the bathroom, working in bed and doing at-home workouts - with very comical results.

Her tagline is: "Wearing everything highly inappropriate while learning how to unmute on Zoom." "I really wanted to wear all these gorgeous dresses I had rented, but I had nowhere to go," said Lucy, who works for the digital marketing agency Croud.

"I started the Instagram site as a bit of a joke, to keep myself entertained while we're all stuck at home.

"I thought my friends and family would find it funny and it just blew up from there really.

"I was going to cancel my subscription but then I thought this could be an opportunity to wear all these lovely things that I could never normally wear to the office.

"Unfortunately I have to send them back afterwards." Lucy, who is originally from the U.K., says she's received an outpouring of positive messages from people who are enjoying her site.

"I've even had messages from people working in the ER, saying they check in daily to look at the dresses, I thought that was so nice.

"And people have started posting their own photos with the hashtag.

"It's a bit of fun to make people smile while all this is going on."

