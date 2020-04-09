Global  

Salman Khan and A.R Rahman EPIC FUN Moment On Stage Captured by Media Throwback

Salman Khan and A.R Rahman EPIC FUN Moment On Stage Captured by Media Throwback

Salman Khan and A.R Rahman EPIC FUN Moment On Stage Captured by Media Throwback

There was a time when Salman Khan and music composer A R Rahman shared the stage together.

Today we bring you one such moment when the two had a super fun conversation with each other.

Watch the video.

