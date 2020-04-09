Prince William And Kate Surprise School Kids

Reuters reports that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had a surprise for local children at select schools.

They offered thanks to the children's parents through a surprise video call.

The children's parents are essential workers, who are keeping the country going during the coronavirus outbreak.

Although schools closed for most children three weeks ago, they remain open for children of key workers, like National Health Service hospital staff.

One boy at the Casterton Primary Academy in northern England, shared a painting that he drew of his mother at work.

Kate said, “You should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers.” William and Kate also thanked the school staffs, for taking good care of the children.