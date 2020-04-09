UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

Business Insider reports that the UK's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until May.

Ministers plan to announce the extension early next week, with new possible restrictions on driving and exercise.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson said "We need to keep bearing down on the rate of transmission, which will mean continuing with social distancing measures and to ensure we are protecting the NHS and saving lives." According to the Guardian, five UK police chief constables have suggested outlawing people driving long distances in their cars.

They also want to limit people to exercising outside, once daily.

According to The Guardian the exercise restrictions would "ensure open spaces, such as parks and other open-air attractions, do not get crowded."