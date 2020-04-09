Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

Business Insider reports that the UK's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until May.

Ministers plan to announce the extension early next week, with new possible restrictions on driving and exercise.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson said "We need to keep bearing down on the rate of transmission, which will mean continuing with social distancing measures and to ensure we are protecting the NHS and saving lives." According to the Guardian, five UK police chief constables have suggested outlawing people driving long distances in their cars.

They also want to limit people to exercising outside, once daily.

According to The Guardian the exercise restrictions would "ensure open spaces, such as parks and other open-air attractions, do not get crowded."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nimusiimadaphne

Daphine RT @ntvuganda: Police will continue to enforce the President's directives restricting the movements of people, which were issued two weeks… 37 minutes ago

EktaWorld

Ekta World We, at Ekta, are trying our best to make this #lockdown period easy for everyone to get through. We are grateful fo… https://t.co/oRTMPApv67 40 minutes ago

ChristineMukobe

Christine Mukobe @ntvuganda I think the lockdown should continue until the are do e testing all the potential covid-19 cases. If the… https://t.co/EVJzZvarD4 1 hour ago

medhi_mukut

Mukut Medhi RT @EastMojo: #CoronaVirusUpdates: All educational institutions across the state will continue to remain closed until further orders, says… 2 hours ago

ntvuganda

NTV UGANDA Police will continue to enforce the President's directives restricting the movements of people, which were issued t… https://t.co/FOzZDdKNvx 2 hours ago

tgfoundationNGR

Tunde Gbadegesin. Hope President Muhammad Buhari will not continue to extend the lockdown until World Health Organisation(WHO) discov… https://t.co/WUr3PmKSjt 2 hours ago

Sattylaw

🔥+🐶=🌭@law🌈 RT @barandbench: COVID-19 Lockdown: Madras High Court, lower courts in Tamil Nadu to continue restricted functioning until April 30 [Read N… 5 hours ago

barandbench

Bar & Bench COVID-19 Lockdown: Madras High Court, lower courts in Tamil Nadu to continue restricted functioning until April 30… https://t.co/0gLcLbU3nQ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.