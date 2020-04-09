Covid-19 | Trump thanks Modi; India seeks US help; tax refund: Top updates

From Donald Trump's tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the government's decision to immediately release income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh - here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India sought the US' help in gaining access to cutting-edge Covid-19 testing equipment.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments decided to seal multiple hotspots to stem the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

While 20 hotspots were sealed in the national capital, over 100 were sealed in India's largest state.

Watch the full video for the other top updates regarding the pandemic.