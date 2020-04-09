Thursday Sector Leaders: REITs, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Thursday, reits shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10%.

Leading the group were shares of Seritage Growth Properties, up about 44.6% and shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust up about 34.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 9% as a group, led by Asta Funding, trading up by about 26% and Credit Acceptance, trading up by about 18.2% on Thursday.