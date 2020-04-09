Global  

20 gorgeous beauty products that deserve a place on your vanity

While it’s never a good idea to judge a product by its packaging, these products look good and perform even better.

Christian Louboutin Tape à l’Oeil Matte Nude Eye Color.

Dior Prestige Le Baume Démaquillant Cleansing Oil-Balm.

Guerlain Météorites Highlighting Powder Pearls.

Besame Cosmetics Black Cake Mascara.

Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick.

Briogeo Rose Quartz Crystal Energy Comb.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum in Fantastic Pink.

Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stone with Dish.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

Fresh Rose and Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner.

Chanel No.

5 Perfume.

Guerlain L’Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer.

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Foil Finger Paints Shadow Palette.

Lilah B.

Flawless Finish Foundation.

Dear Dahlia Lip Paradise Intense Satin.

Tarte Goal Getters Contour Brush Set.

Winky Lux Flower Makeup Brush Set.

Besame Cosmetics Crimson Cream Rouge.

Christian Louboutin Loubilaque Lip Gloss

