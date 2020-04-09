Staying Windy Through Friday Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:08s - Published now Winds remain cranked through Saturday afternoon. Rain arrives for Easter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ethan Huston Winds could still gust between 30 and 45 miles per hour at times tonight and through the day Friday. Some scattered… https://t.co/ANVQxduzaE 7 minutes ago Ally Debicki WIND CHILL?🌬I know what you're thinking... Ally its APRIL! Strong winds continue as cooler air filters in Friday, a… https://t.co/ppi0XJyBtX 2 hours ago Hugh Jones RT @CTVdavidspence: Staying Cool. NAEFS ensembles for #Calgary. Top graph red line denotes the long term average. 9 today, 13 by April… 22 hours ago WWJ 950 WEATHER: The Wednesday afternoon @accuweather forecast: • Showers and perhaps even a t-storm moving through this e… https://t.co/snZmmZhOip 1 day ago CTV - David Spence Staying Cool. NAEFS ensembles for #Calgary. Top graph red line denotes the long term average. 9 today, 13 by Ap… https://t.co/oBCcGQGK06 1 day ago