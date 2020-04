Two consecutive days of record breaking rainfall in Bakersfield.

TOTALS FOR TWO CONSECUTIVEDAYS IN BAKERSFIELD.ON TUESDAY APRIL 7TH,BAKERSFIELD RECEIVED 0.91" OFRAIN, BEATING THEPREVIOUS RECORD OF 0.59" SETBACK IN 1967.

ON WEDNESDAYAPRIL 8TH, BAKERSFIELD RECEIVED0.62" OF RAIN WHICHPASSED THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF0.61" SET IN 1945.

SINCESUNDAY, BAKERSFIELD HASRECORDED 2.50" OF RAIN.

SO FARTHIS WATER YEAR, BAKERSFIELD'SRAIN TOTALS ARE OVER 100% OFNORMAL TO DATE.THIS LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM ISSLOWLY PUSHINGSOUTHEAST BY FRIDAY EVENING.LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS AREEXPECTED IN THE VALLEY, WE COULDPICK UP A FEW HUNDRETHSTO A TENTH OF AN INCH MORE.

ITLOOKS LIKE THE DESERT ANDMOUNTAINS WILL BE SEEING MOST OFTHE PRECIPITATIONOVERNIGHT AND THROUGH FRIDAYMORNING.

THE DESERT COULDPICK UP A QUARTER TO A HALF OFAN INCH OF RAIN.

CITIESABOVE 5,000 FEET COULD SEESEVERAL MORE INCHES OF SNOWOVERNIGHT.

THE WINTER STORMWARNIGN REMAINS INEFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT.TEMPERATURES WILL RISE TOSEASONAL THIS WEEKEND ANDBAKERSFIELD LOOKS TO REACH THE80S BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXTWEEK.EASTER SUNDAY WILL BE PARTLYCLOUDY WITH A HIGH OF 76DEGREES IN BAKERSFIELD.KERN COUNTY IS NOW RELYING ONTHE FAIRGROUNDS TO PLAY A VITAL