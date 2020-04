Coronavirus: Delaware Gov. John Carney Doubles Down On Wearing Facial Covering Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus: Delaware Gov. John Carney Doubles Down On Wearing Facial Covering Officials recommended to wash the covering at least once a day, or after every use. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus: Delaware Gov. John Carney Doubles Down On Wearing Facial Covering THROUGH MAY 1ST.SECOND SITE IN CAMDEN COUNTYCOLLEGE IN BLACKWOOD WILL OPENNEXT WEEK.177 PEOPLE AREHOSPITALIZED IN DELAWARE WITHTHE VIRUS.GOVERNOR CARNEY AGAINRECOMMENDED THAT DELAWARERESIDENTS WEAR A FACE COVERINGWHEN OUT IN PUBLIC.WHEN YOU DO GET OUT FORESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES LIKING TOTHE GROCERY STORE OR THEDOCTOR, WE'RE ENCOURAGINGDELAWARE RESIDENT TO WEAR AFACE COVERING, CLOTH MASK.THIS IS MOSTLY ABOUT PROTECHING OTHERS FROM, YOU KNOW,INFECTION YOU MIGHT HAVE ASOPPOSED TO THE OTHER WAYAROUND.OFFICIALS TODAY RECOMMENDED





