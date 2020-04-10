Construction companies 'Stand Down' to show COVID-19 safety

Now at 11.

For many businesses, the coronavirus means closed.

But for ones considered essential, it means making sure safety measures are on par with guidelines to keep people healthy.

My co-anchor dorothy sherman is reporting remotely this week.

She explains how one business is protecting their workers and how the covid-19 economic crisis is affecting their industry.

Nats l squared construction is one of several construction companies taking a break thursday to go over covid-19 safety measures.

L squared construction superintendent lucas marlow: "we're making sure that they're c1 3 temperature checks and constant handwashing.

L squared construction superintendent lucas marlow: "especially in a tight niche area where you're working down hallways multiple people are touching multiple surfaces.

We're having to clean- up, the hand washing in between, hand sanitizer when it can be found, and limit the amount of people we can have on site working.

It's causing issues and time delays with the projects."

Construction is considered essential by the majority of states including tennessee, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's business as usual.

L squared construction ceo adam levitt: "the affect on the commercial side has been different depending on what state and city that we're in.

On the residential side it's definitely slowed way down.

Put several projects on hold."

According to construct connect, tennessee is seeing at least 13 delayed commercial construction projects, 9 on hold, and 4 abandoned because of the current covid-19 economy.

But impacts aren't limited to the projects themselves.

L squared construction superintendent lucas marlow: "deliveries.

We're having problems getting some materials."

L squared construction ceo adam levitt: "for other small businesses like us, make sure you got a good banker, you're in communication with them.

You're going through the processes with the sba, because there's a lot of programs out there to help you guys through the, through this economic downturn and hopefully bridge the gap until the economy recovers."

Dorothy sherman/http: according to the