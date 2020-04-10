HOLY WEEK DURING COVID 19 Video Credit: KADN - Published 13 minutes ago HOLYWEEK DURING COVID 19 0

Road runner app dot com... 3 faithful christians across the world will be unable to gather as usual this weekend due to covid-19 restrictions, news 1's leigha has the latest from officials who warn the public about the importance of following guidelines. Standup: though we have seen the decrease of patients on ventilators and the numbers of hospitalizations drop...doctors lcg officials and even bishop deshotels urging the public to refrain from gathering this easter weekend i's hard for us in south louisiana because w're very tactile people we like to touch and stay cans and hug and kiss and i's just in our nature in 42 years of minestiry...bishop deshotel says never has to celebrate easter during a global pandemic it is so important for us to do it differently this year we have to be disciplined and observe it for the short time to end the spread while most of us will be indoors for the easter weekend, owner of dieuxem vie creative cindy bleh says you can still get crafty "i's a limitless the possibilities of your 3 creativity you just have to go within and find it cute little house that was just painted out of the milk carton that w've painted to look like a house we made flowers out of egg cartons enjoy your time together and do silly things and roll around on the floor and whatever and dance in the kitchen." Though it will be an adjustment, bishop deshotel believes it must be done"the more strictly we adhere to it the quicker we can get back to normal time will come when we can return to our normal activities"standup: bishop deshotels encourages faithfu's to attend church services through live stream in lafayette leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha...if you are looking for more art projects to tackle at home, and order some art kits from deuxeime vi's website..for the link you





