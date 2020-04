Local Synagogues Figuring Out Ways To Serve Passover Seders From Distance Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 day ago Dan Koob reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Synagogues Figuring Out Ways To Serve Passover Seders From Distance TYPICALLY PASS OVER IS ATIME FOR FAMILIES TO COMETOGETHER, BUT LOCAL SYNAGOGUESARE CLOSED.AS DAN KOOB REPORTS THEY AREFIGURING OUT WAYS TO SERVESEDER AS FROM A DISTANCE.♪♪PASS OVER SEDER IN 2020REQUIRES A LITTLE BIT MORE,INGENUITY THEN IN YEARS PAST.WE HAVE TRIED TO AND WE'REUNABLE TO DO IT.THIS YEAR WE HAD PLANS TO HAVEA PHYSICAL SEDER RORRER.REPORTER: THINKS THE SENIORRABBI IN VOORHEES HE'S FOUROTHER MEMBERS AT TEMPLE FILLEDA 90 MINUTE VIDEO FEATURINGALL OF THE TRADITIONAL SEDERFROM THE QUESTIONS, TO A KIDFRIENDLY VERSION OF.AND COUNT ALL SIX.THERE WERE SWARMS OF BUCKETS.REPORTER: SHE SAYS THAT THESWITCH TO VIRTUAL SERVICES HASBEEN A WORTHWHILE LEARNINGPROCESS, AS THEY SEE NUMBERSGROW THROUGHOUT THEQUARANTINE.WHAT HE KNOW ROUTINELY GETS60, 70 PEOPLE, AT AN EVENINGSERVICE AND THEY'RE ABLE TOSEE, CHAT WITH EACH OTHER ANDSO IT HAS CREATED A STRONGERCOMMUNITY.IT IS POLE HE WILL JEWISHHISTORY WHATEVER CHALLENGECOMING WITH THE JEWISH PEOPLEWE WILL RISE UP TO SOME OFTHEM, STRONGER MORE VIBRANTJUDAISM EMERGES AND THAT ISWHAT IS HAPPENING NOW.THIS WILL CHANGE THE COURSEFOR THE BETTER OF OURCONGREGATION.REPORTER: NUMBER OF LOCALSYNAGOGUES HOSTING VIRTUALSEDER'S.WE HAVE A NUMBER OF THEM ON





