South African politicians clash at homeless site over coronavirus measures

South African politicians clash at homeless site over coronavirus measures

South African politicians clash at homeless site over coronavirus measures

Two South African politicians clashed during a press conference (April 9) where homeless people are being held during the coronavirus lockdown.

JP Smith (Cape Town's head of Safety and Security) and Cameron Dugmore (Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament), clashed after a press conference at the homeless site in Strandfontein where people are being held during the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dugmore alleged that Cape Town Law Enforcement officers had not been issued with hand sanitizers and facial masks by the City.

Smith responded angrily to the allegations.

The site has become a contentious issue as there have been allegations of a media lockout, ill-treatment and contraventions of people's human rights.

Smith is the political head of safety and security in the city from the Democratic Alliance and Dugmore is the leader of the African National Congress caucus in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

