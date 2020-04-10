Churches prepare to celebrate Easter in non-traditional ways

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Some are offering drive in services while others are choosing to live stream them.

You can today is known in the christian community as "good friday" .

And many of you typically spend this easter weekend with family, friends and neighbors.

But with social distancing guidelines in play, celebrating will no doubt be different this year.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal explains some no?

Traditional ways to still look live: in my conversations with the pastors there are a lot of different options.

One option is celebrating easter with arts and crafts in your home.

Which is one way i'm going to celebrate.

Nats: and that's a great way to celebrate easter through the creative arts.

The pandemic is changing our routines, forcing us to practice social distancing, and canceling every social event across our nation until further notice.

Pastor dan mueller says it's not canceling easte?he says families can celebrate this holy time through biblical story telling.

Sot pastor dan mueller: "the thing that kids love to do the best is to listen to a story and then express it out in their own unique way.

They can draw something and have them explain it.

Or even have them do a skit.

This is also the perfect time to get creative and back to the basics.

Sot pastor dan mueller:" church they are having each family have an easter egg hunt in their house.

Other opportunities maybe even going back and making your own easter eggs i remember do that as a kid.

Church leaders in every community are finding resourceful ways to stay connected.

Every sunday bethlehem church in austin is hosting online services.

Nats : hopefully this is able to provide you some sort of normalcy.

And recently i told you about grace baptist church and its new driv?in service.

Nat of singing and worshiping.

Pastor dan mielke says they expect an even bigger crowd of cars this easter sunday.

Or stay home and log on.

Pastor dan mielke sot: "we are hoping to do in the afternoon is actually have a zoom meeting where we will read scripture, spend time praying together.

Many churches are taking services online.

You can check in with yours to see what's it's




