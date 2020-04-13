Easter At Eastland:

Due to the impacts of covi?19 church goers were unable to celebrate easter sunday mass in ways they were used to, so, this year, they had to improvise, and local church leaders worked to help organize a drive in church service in the parking lot of eastland mall.

We've been doing drive in services at our church and our parking lot and some other churches haven't had the opportunity to do that due to parking lot size, or other logistics so, we just thought we could get together, a bunch of us and just share this experience with various churches in the city.

We're grateful for our friends at bethel church who have been pioneering this the last couple weeks and invited us in to be part of this special experience here at the eastland mall.

In preaching a message of togetherness , organizers wanted to offer people a chance to spend easter sunday with each other in a manner that adhered to social distancing tactics.

We relied heavily on the recommendations and guidelines from the cdc and also from our local and state government and health officials who are practicing social distancing and asking people to remain in their cars at all times and also just to go above and beyond whether it's sanitizing their microphones or not sharing any equipment and also just really trying to operate out of faith and also wisdom.

And in addressing the crowd, church leaders hope that the experiences of this year can serve as a reminder for what easter is truly about.

We wanted people to recognize that we're not just here gathering as the church but we're also here to serve as the church because what easter is all about is jesus giving his life to save others and we want to be an expression of that faith by the need a neighbor platform and ways that we can serve here in this community.

Being our and seeing your neighbor and being able to all be together and you heard them honking their horns all together there's something about being collective in a community that is just powerful.