Police raid drug-fuelled party as dozens flout Thailand's COVID-19 curfew

Police raided a drug-fuelled birthday party with more than 30 youngsters at a hotel resort where they were flouting a COVID-19 curfew.

Residents complained about the noise coming from the building in Saraburi province in Thailand on Wednesday night (April 8).

They stormed in and found more than 30 partygoers, all of them believed to be in their early 20s, crammed into ten different rooms. Officers said that 15 people were arrested but the other half fled from the property into the surrounding fields.

Police searched the rooms where they allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia used for taking them.

Those who were arrested told officers that they were attending the 20th birthday celebrations of a local girl call Nong Noey.

Officers detained the party-goers at the station for blood testing before deciding on the charges.

They said they would be prosecuted for violating an Emergency Decree banning large gatherings but could also face drugs charges.

Police Colonel Pitsanu Wittayaporn said: "Initially, they will be all charged for violation of the state of emergency act.

"However, since we found the drugs and drug paraphernalia at the resort, we might charge them for drug abuse as well, but now we are waiting for their blood results and are finding the rest of the party-goers that escaped." Thailand has imposed a national curfew from 10 pm to 4 am to stop nightlife and drinking parties, which spread the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alcohol sales have also been banned from April 10 until April 30.

Other measures include a ban on flights entering the country, travel restrictions between cities and business closures.