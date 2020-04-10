Global  

UK round-up as public clap for key workers during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Scenes from around the UK as the public turned out for a third consecutive Thursday night for a nationwide round of applause in recognition of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Westminster Bridge was lined with clapping Metropolitan Police officers and firefighters, while construction workers outside the new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate also showed their appreciation.

