Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift

Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift

TORKHAM, PAKISTAN - Thousands of Afghan streamed across the Pakistan border to their homeland on Tuesday overwhelming authorities who had opened the frontier after more than two weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Video from the Torkham border crossing near the Khyber Pass showed large crowds of Afghans running through, apparently bypassing official attempts to check paperwork and enforce quarantine.(Newsvia)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dollsruleok

karen barrett Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after officials lift C... https://t.co/waGXRFOfSU via @YouTube st… https://t.co/4FDJFCIdw9 3 hours ago

sinha_monty

Monty sinha Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after officials lift C... https://t.co/O8LYTtrRtU via @YouTube 1 day ago

abellz

Mo Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after officials lift C... https://t.co/BaukHZy3d2 ازطریق @YouTube 2 days ago

Nevar31719225

Nevar @awilliamscomedy Thousands rush across Pakistan/Afghan border after restriction are lifted. Looks like another regi… https://t.co/vbn6D9V9CR 2 days ago

stoczniowiec666

stoczniowiec666 🇵🇱🇳🇴 Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after officials lift C... https://t.co/SXLw2KAaJX przez @YouTube 2 days ago

staffordfox07

HELP GET NAZANIN ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE HOME This is murder.. Pakistan, a covid19 ravaged country opening the border into Afghanistan.. Thousands rush acros… https://t.co/jZkov4IqBb 2 days ago

amitsirohi0011

Amit Sirohi Thousands rush across Pakistan Afghanistan border as officials lift Covid19 lockdown https://t.co/sAhdppvdCF 2 days ago

bronwyn1140

bronwyn Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after officials lift Covid... https://t.co/3A0EUsaYPn via @YouTube 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.