Analysts think AMC will likely file for bankruptcy

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Bankruptcy could be in AMC's future.

The world's largest movie theater chain was struggling even before the outbreak.

THEATRE CHAIN WAS ALREADYSTRUGGLING BEFORE THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.AND NOW - A-M-C'S THEATRES HAVEBEEN CLOSED SINCE MARCH 16TH.SOME WALL STREET ANALYSTSBELIEVE THE EARLIEST THE CHAINCOULD RE-OPEN WOULD BE AUGUST-- AND THEY ESTIMATE, A-M-CWILL BE COMPLETELY OUT OF MONEYBY THEN.THE THEATER CHAIN HAS ALREADYTOLD LANDLORDS ACROSS THECOUNTRY IT WILL STOP PAYINGRENT IN APRIL.




