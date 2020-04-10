Analysts think AMC will likely file for bankruptcy Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Analysts think AMC will likely file for bankruptcy Bankruptcy could be in AMC's future. The world's largest movie theater chain was struggling even before the outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Analysts think AMC will likely file for bankruptcy THEATRE CHAIN WAS ALREADYSTRUGGLING BEFORE THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.AND NOW - A-M-C'S THEATRES HAVEBEEN CLOSED SINCE MARCH 16TH.SOME WALL STREET ANALYSTSBELIEVE THE EARLIEST THE CHAINCOULD RE-OPEN WOULD BE AUGUST-- AND THEY ESTIMATE, A-M-CWILL BE COMPLETELY OUT OF MONEYBY THEN.THE THEATER CHAIN HAS ALREADYTOLD LANDLORDS ACROSS THECOUNTRY IT WILL STOP PAYINGRENT IN APRIL.





