Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arkansas Governor Defends Holding Off on Stay-at-Home Order

Arkansas Governor Defends Holding Off on Stay-at-Home Order

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Arkansas Governor Defends Holding Off on Stay-at-Home Order

Arkansas Governor Defends Holding Off on Stay-at-Home Order

Arkansas is one of four states in the U.S. that has not passed a stay-at-home order to combat coronavirus, and Gov.

Asa Hutchinson plans to keep it that way unless cases spike.

"That option is always on the table," Hutchinson told Cheddar.

"If it does spike, if we stop beating the curve, then we will certainly move to more stringent measures."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.