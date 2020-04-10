Fort Myers church reaches parish for Easter week

HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYBODY, I’MChris Shaw.I’VE BEEN WORKING FROM HOME THISWEEKAND ONE OF THINGS I’VE BEENDOING IS WORKING ON OUR "WE’REOPEN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA" SERIES.THESE ARE STORIES ABOUT LOCALBUSINESSES OR NON-PROFITS, THATHAVE HAD TO ADJUST, TO KEEPGOING DURING THE PANDEMIC.TODAYAS WE HEAD INTO ANIMPORTANT WEEKEND FOR A LOT OFPEOPLEA STORY ABOUT KEEPING THEFAITH.THERE ARE CERTAIN PLACES, WEJUST DON’T EXPECT TO SIT EMPTY.ESPECIALLY IN A TIME OF CRISIS.BUT THAT’S WHERE WE ARE RIGHTNOW.SO CHURCHESLIKE Saint Vincentde PAUL IN Fort MyersHAVE TOCLOSE.SOTFR.

Murchadh O’Madagain, St.Vincent de Paul Church"The buildings are closed, iswhat I would say.

The church isas open as ever.

Thecelebrations of the Eucharistcontinue as ever.

It’s just thatwe can’t physically cometogether at this time."AND THAT MEANS, FATHER MURCHADHO’MADAGAIN HAS TO IMPROVISE.Vincent de Paul Church"So welcome everyone, I justwanted to show you the smallchapel in my house where Ihopefully will be live-streamingmass to you from, tomorrowonwards."A PARISH THAT, UNTIL A COUPLEWEEKS AGO, DIDN’T HAVE AFACEBOOK PAGEIS NOW LIVE STREAMING MASSESTHERE EVERY SINGLE DAYAS YOUHEARDFROM O’MADAGAIN’S HOUSE.Vincent de Paul Church"It is very hard that peoplecan’t come together to worship.The last mass we celebratedbefore we had to close thechurch, which was during theweek, which we normally wouldn’thave a big turnout, had a hugeturnout and was very emotional.And I guess everyone was justconscious of what we have and atleast temporarily we have togive it up, which is verydifficult."SOTFR.

Murchadh O’Madagain, St.Vincent de Paul Church"What’s nice with the technologyat least, is you can see on thescreen how many people arewatching.

And loads of peoplewrite in comments, ’thank you’,’praying for you’.

Which isreally nice.

That helps a lot."FATHER O’MADAGAIN IS ALSOOFFERING, DRIVE-UP CONFESSIONS.Vincent de Paul Church"People can come in their carsin their parking lot, if theywant to go to confession.

Sothey’ll just stop and roll downtheir window and I’ll be six orseven feet back with a mask."IT ALL SEEMS OUT-OF-PLACE.ESPECIALLY BECAUSE EASTER IS THEMOST IMPORTANT TIME ON THECHRISTIAN CALENDAR.Vincent de Paul Church"It is a very difficult week forus not be able to come together.But also, as somebody pointedout, the first celebration ofthe resurrection of easter was awoman and two men standingoutside an empty tomb, andeveryone else locked away in aroom.

So in some senses, it isalmost more biblical this yearthat we can’t be togetherbecause of practical things."A LOT OF US NEED THAT KIND OFPOSITIVITY...PERSPECTIVEANDWISDOM RIGHT NOW.Vincent de Paul Church"Of course this is difficult andsomething we need to take veryseriously.

But from a faithpoint of view, the lord isalways with us, whatever ishappening.

And if nothing elseit’s making us realize how muchthe lord is with us.

How much wecan be thankful for.

Which is agreat thing.

And it will pass."SOTFR.

Murchadh O’Madagain, St.Vincent de Paul Church"The big thing that our faithteaches us is that the lord canalways bring us wonderful thingsout of the worst situations.

Anddoes.

