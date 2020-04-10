Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo is 'cautiously optimistic' that NY is nearing peak

Cuomo is 'cautiously optimistic' that NY is nearing peak

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The number of people hospitalized is growing far less than last week, a possible sign the outbreak in New York is peaking.

Off.

The governor is having his daily briefing...just switch over to cbs utica to watch that.

He's reporting better news today.

He says numbers are flattening out.

Some are actually declining.

And the governor says he is cautiously optimistic.

:08 "we are cautiously optimistic that we are eslowing the infection rate.

That's what the numbers say' that's what the data suggests to us.

Change in total hositalizations is down not relative to yesterday but 3 day average on the hospitalization ,you see a dramatic decline of those numbers and that's obviously very




