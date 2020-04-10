Surgeon General Jerome Adams Defends 'Big Mama' Remark

Jessica Darling RT @Russian_Starr: Translation: if you get sick from COVID-19, it’s because you didn’t practice good responsibility for your well-being, sa… 3 seconds ago

AJ Lee RT @Yamiche: US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other people of color should "avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs." "We need… 4 seconds ago

KB 🇺🇸 #MAGA #KAG 💪🏻 🙏🏻 RT @SteveGuest: .@Yamiche is at it again. What a RIDICULOUS question for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Good thing he is quick on hi… 5 seconds ago

multijo 🔄 RT @soledadobrien: Can someone ask the US Surgeon General Jerome Adams if he has had the***to tell the President “we need you to step u… 5 seconds ago

Cecilia 'SONGBIRD coming April 14!' London 🦅⚖️ RT @Yamiche: Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, tells black people, Latinos and other ppl of color to avoid alcohol and drugs and adds: "D… 7 seconds ago

Kidney Nurse⭐⭐⭐ RT @C_3C_3: A member of the Media accused President Trump’s Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams of racism.... Dr. Jerome Adams is black. Our… 9 seconds ago

Jerry Lavelle Sr RT @alx: .@Yamiche suggests Surgeon General Jerome Adams used “offensive language” for saying terms like “abuela”, “big mamma”, and “grand… 11 seconds ago