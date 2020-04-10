Gloves: to wear or not to wear

WEARING GLOVES RIGHT NOW ATTHE STORE OR EVEN INSIDE YOUROWN HOME TO STAY PROTECTEDFROM THE CORONAVIRUS.
BUTTHEY ACTUALLY KEEP YOU SAFE?WMA━2 NEWSHAS THE ANSWER AND MORE WAYYOU CAN PRACTICE PROPEHYGIENE.THE CDC RECOMMENDS EVERYONEWEAR A MASK TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS━SINCE PEOPLE WHO ARENSHOWING ANY SYMPTOMS CANTRANSMIT THE VIRUS.
8:22although wemasks to protect ourselves,weour community as a whole bywearing masks because itrespiratory droplet and thethought is itanother barrier for thedroplet to pass through DR.ViNISHA AMIN IS A HospitalMedicine Physician FROM THEUniversity of Maryland UpperChesapeake Health.
THERE INADDITION TO WEARING MASKS━THEY WEAR GOWNS AND GLOVESWHEN IN CONTACT POSITIVEPATIENTS.
4:20 were discardingpersonal protective gear wereusing this is for patientsafety this is for personnelsafety.
This is for staffsafety.
So wecross contamination USING THISGEAR PROPERLY AND DISPOSING OFIT PROPERLY.
DR. AMIN SAYS THEPROPER WAY TO REMOVE A GLOVEIS LIKE THISTHE CONTAMINATED PORTION ANDSEALING IN THE SURFACE THATCAME IN CONTACT WITH OTHERSURFACES.
:55 many times whatpeople are doing theygloves on theytouching their face.
Theyhave gloves on.
Theythem off and the put them backon to use their cell phone SHESAYS GLOVES ONLY NEED TO BEWORN BY A HEALTHCARE PROVIDEROR IF SOMEONE IS TAKING CAREOF A COVI━19 PATIENT AT HOME.OTHER WISE━ GLOVES ARENNEEDED.
5:59 so as soon as itleaves on surfaces, the amountof virus significantly dropsto less than 0.1 percent soeven though itand there for long periods oftime we dont have data tosupport transmission fromsurface to human THE VIRUSNEEDS A PERSON TO SURVIVE.
SODR. AMIN SAYS THE BEST WAY TOSTAY SAFE IS PRACTICING GOODHAND HYGIENE━ USE HANDSANITIZER WITH AT LEAST 60PERCENT ALCOHOL CONTENT.
3:12let the alcohol content drydonyour hands are still wet.
RuBuntil dry for t most effectiveand efficient use AND USESANITIZING WIPES WITH 70PERCENT ALCOHOL OR HIGHER.3:45 Wipe down seat steeringwheel those are betterprecautionary measure thanutilizing gloves which reallyis just a false sense ofassurement that yousomething right AND OF COURSEWASH YOUR HANDS━ SHE SAYS THEPROPER WAY TO WASH YOUR HANDSIS TO SOAP UP━ PALMS, BACKS,IN BETWEEN, THUMB CREVACES,NAILS TOP AND BOTTOMSECONDS OR TWO TIMES THROUGHTHE HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONG.ULTIMATELY━ DR. AMIN SAYS THEBIGGEST DISEASE CONTAINMENTSTRATEGY IS SOCIAL DISTANCING.REPORTING FROM MY HOME━ ERMACPHERSON WMAR 2 NEWS.