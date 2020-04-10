Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic
North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

Apple and android devices.

This evening - pastors are preparing for easter sunday a little differently this year.

Churches in north alabama are streaming worship services online - or holding drive-in services.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to pastors at three different churches... she's live in athens with details on easter plans.

Pastors tell me there will be less than ten people inside church to live-stream service this sunday.

Live in athens, casey




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.