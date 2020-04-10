North Alabama churches prepare for Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

Apple and android devices.

This evening - pastors are preparing for easter sunday a little differently this year.

Churches in north alabama are streaming worship services online - or holding drive-in services.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to pastors at three different churches... she's live in athens with details on easter plans.

Pastors tell me there will be less than ten people inside church to live-stream service this sunday.

Live in athens, casey