Rain chances increase Saturday Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:32s - Published 6 hours ago Rain chances increase Saturday There is a slight chance for a few rain showers overnight into early Saturday. There is a better chance for widespread and heavier rain Saturday evening into Sunday. We could see a few snowflakes mix in on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rain chances increase Saturday TOMORROW AND EVEN BY DAWN.COOLING BREEZES, 54 AND 48,BREEZY, 10:00 CHILLY.42 AND PROBABLY STAYING ABOUTTHAT.42 TO 45 AND COULD LEVEL OFF ANDRISE A LITTLE BIT.BUT IT WILL BE WARM THAN THISMORNING.NO 20'S OR 30'S.AFTERNOON WE WILL SEE INCREASINGCLOUDS AND SPOTTY SHOWER BEFOREDAWN AND THEN MORE CHANCES OFRAIN IN THE AFTERNOON ANDEVENING AND 63 BY 2:00, 65 BY4:00 AND THERE IS THE RAINCHANCE INTO EVENING.NOTICE HOW IT IS NOT A SOLIDLINE AND HOW IT IS NOT CAMPINGOUT.FIRST BATCH MOVES OUST AND THENSECOND ONE FORMS BETWEEN 6:00 TO9:00 AND MAINLY NORTH OF THEI-70 CORRIDOR.MORE EAST AND SOUTHEAST AND THENCHANGCHANGES ON SUNDAY AND WE COULDHAVE A FEW FLAKES OF SNOW.THE FIRST PORTION OF THE DAY HASSHOWERS.THIS IS THE NINE DAY FORECASTAND 44 AND THAT WILL BE PRETTYREPRESENTATIVE.MOP 28 TO 46 AND ANOTHER MORNINGFREEZE SO IF WE HAVE A WINTRYMIX IT WILL FEEL LIKE WINTER.ONCE NOT MUCH WARM, 50 THEAFTERNOON HIGH AND ANOTHERCHANCE OF RAIN THURSDAY AND B





You Might Like

Tweets about this Beverly Perry SATURDAY RAIN Most of the daylight hours will be dry Saturday. Rain chances will increase in the evening and conti… https://t.co/0zOS1GON8x 7 hours ago Michelle Poedel Most of Saturday will be dry with warmer temps and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late in the day Satur… https://t.co/C1Zz2iCyYI 13 hours ago Meteorologist Jen Myers Rain chances increase this weekend... best chances for storms will be Saturday. https://t.co/iXpsGJhy2M 16 hours ago Matt Pace The 70s will stay in #Phoenix through the weekend! Rain chances increase slightly late tomorrow into Saturday morni… https://t.co/5y7C61fdhj 1 day ago Ms. Loyal RT @wfaaweather: Rain chances increase starting Thursday through the holiday weekend. The highest coverage will be Saturday afternoon thro… 1 day ago WRAL Kat Campbell Easter Sunday is looking wet. If you want to do a backyard egg hunt try to do it Saturday or early Sunday. Rain and… https://t.co/8WHHLmLMOc 1 day ago