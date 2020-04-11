Many in North Alabama facing financial hardship in coronavirus crisis

Waay 31 news.

You may be one of the millions of americans who filed for unemployment in the past three weeks.

It's a scary feeling not knowing where or when your next paycheck will come from or if it will come at all.

A mother of two shares her story.

She hopes others know they are not alone.

Elizabeth caudle, filed for unemployment: "nothing like this has happened in our lifetime."

I spoke with elizabeth caudle over skype.

The mother of two says she has not slept well since march 16th when she filed for unemployment because her company temporarily shut down.

With no money coming in, and no job to go to, she has too much time to worry about paying her bills.

Elizabeth caudle, filed for unemployment: "just have another day of no money, needing bills paid and worrying about are we going to be able to go back to the job that i had and that's just a lot of stress to think about because it's so many unknowns."

Caudle says finally today - she received that money.

Elizabeth caudle, filed for unemployment: "i think i actually had this moment of a few tears falls down my cheeks knowing that i can pay our power bill.

Thank goodness huntsville utilities put off the disconnect notice because i would have been disconnected on monday, because i couldn't pay it.

But i paid my power bill this morning and that made me feel 100 times better knowing we're going to have a house.

We are going to have power."

She hopes to share a positive message to people who going through the same thing - knowing so many are experiencing the same fears and anxieties.

Elizabeth caudle, "just talk, don't let depression set in because you don't have that income right now.

You know, things will be better."

Caudle says she is finally able to start to work from home and her employer and coworkers have been so helpful though all of this.

In huntsville -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

More than 106 thousand people in alabama filed unemployment claims last week.

Madison county reported more than 16 hundred new claims last week.

There are now more than 8 thousand claims in madison county.

That's the 3rd highest number in the state.

Morgan, lauderdale and marshall counties all reported more than 2 thousand claims. limestone, colbert and dekalb reported more than 1 thousand claims. franklin and jackson counties reported hundreds of claims. lawrence county had the lowest number of claims in north alabama with 455.

Everyone who is receiving unemployment benefits can also receive 600 dollars a week because of the stimulus package.

The extra money will be available for up to 4 months.

The alabama department of labor is already paying out those stimulus benefits.

