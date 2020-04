UMMC Chaplain recovers from COVID-19, returns to work

TROY, WE'RE ACROSS THE STREETFROM UMMC WHERE A WOMAN NAMEDDORIS WHITAKER WORKS AS THE HEADCHAPLAIN.

SHE WAS JUSTCLEARED TO GO BACK TO WORK ATTHE HOSPITAL THIS WEEK AFTER SHEAND HERFAMILY RECOVERED FROM COVID 19.

(7:00 "I WENT THROUGH THEPROCESS AND GOCLEARED TO GO BACK TO WORK I AMSO EXCITED ILOVE MY JOB." 07(WIFE AND MOTHER DORIS WHITAKERRETURNED TOHER JOB AS THE DIRECTOR OFPASTORSERVICES AT UMMC WEDNESDAY.AFTERBATTLING WITH WHAT SHE THOUGHTWEREALLERGIES, SHE TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.03:15 "IT WAS A SHOCK IT REALLYWAS A SHOCK TOME BC I WASN'T REALLY EXPECTINGIT." 03:WHITAKER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS THEASSOCIATE PASTOR OF HARVESTCELEBRATIONEVANGELISTIC CHURCH IN BYRAMSAYS ONE HERSONS TESTED POSITIVE TOO.

HERHUSBAND AND OTHER CHILDRENHAVEN'T SHOWED ANY SYMPTOMS.WHITAKER SAYS WHILE SHE DIDEXPERIENCE FATIGUE AND SOMESHORTNESS OF BREATHFEAR WAS HER MAIN ANTAGONIST.03:29 I HAD TO PRAY MY WAYTHROUGH I HADPRAY MY WAY THROUGH 33 ACCORDINGTO JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITYOVER 102 THOUSAND PEOPLEWORLDWIDEHAVE DIED FROM COVID 19, BUTMORE THAN 376-THOUSAND HAVE RECOVERED.

THATINCLUDES MORE THAN 28-THOUSANDSURVIVORS IN THE U-S.6:22 "NOT EVERYONE NOT EVEN AHIGH PERCENT OFTHOSE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID 19ARHOSPITALIZED AND OF THE ONESTHAT AREHOSPITALIZED IT IS A VERY SMALLPERCENTAGE OF THOSE THATACTUALLY DO DIE." 34COVID 19 IS A REALITY WE ALLNEED TO TAKESERIOUSLY, BUT WHITAKERENCOURAGESYOU TO FOCUS ON THE SILVERLINING.08:29 "WE CAME THROUGH IT LIKESOMANY OTHER PEOPLE SO MANY OTHERSURVIVORSTHEY ARE WALKING THROUGH THISTHINGAND IT WILL BE OK."08: 37(WHITAKER SAYS HER BOUT WITH THEVIRUSHAS MOTIVATED HER TO TAKE BETTERCARE OFHERSEL IF YOU SUSPECT YOU HAVE THEVIRUS, WHITAKER ENCOURAGES YOUTO ASK FOR HELPAND NOT TO LINGER IN FEAR,BECAUSE YOU CANSURVIVE.IN JACKSON, JH 16 WAPT NEWS.MISSISSIPPI BLUES LEGEND BOBBYRUSH WHO HAD BEEN QUARANTI