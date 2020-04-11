Coronavirus Update: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says U.S. Isn't Ready To Ease Social Distancing Guidelines Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:44s - Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says U.S. Isn't Ready To Ease Social Distancing Guidelines Dr. Anthony Fauci says New York and New Jersey have made great strides to lower the rate of infection. 0

